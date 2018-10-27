Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Do Teens Dine? This Survey May Have The Answer

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2018 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Where Do Teens Dine? This Survey May Have The Answer

What better way to gauge the dining habits of teens than asking them directly?

Piper Jaffray has released its fall 2018 "Taking Stock With Teens" survey to gain a better understanding of Gen Z's spending habits.

The Analyst

Piper Jaffray's Nicole Miller Regan and a team of analysts discussed restaurants in a multisector report. 

The Thesis

Piper Jaffray's survey of 8,600 teens with an average age of 15.9 years found the following:

Restaurants account for 24 percent of all spending for upper-income teens.

2014 marked an inflection point where teens spent more money on food, and this gap has widened since then. 

Teens prefer limited-service restaurants that offer a "social experience" coupled with affordability.

The most preferred brand is Chick-fil-A, followed by Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).

Starbucks: Muted Preference

  • Starbucks maintained a double-digit mindshare with upper-income teens at 12 percent versus 11 percent one year ago. 
  • The number of teens who prefer Starbucks is down from a Fall 2013 peak of 18 percent. 
  • Starbucks is most preferred at the cuisine level.
  • Starbucks' brand equity is akin to a social currency.

Chipotle: Steady Scores

  • Chipotle continues to hold onto the third-most preferred brand slot among upper-income teens.
  • The Chipotle brand is appealing again to average income teens at 4 percent mindshare versus no mentions last fall. 
  • Chipotle is also most preferred at cuisine level.

Related Links:

Survey: Snap Still Wins With Teens, But Slips In 2018 As Twitter, Instagram Make Gains

Piper Jaffray Upgrades Ulta; Survey Reveals Teens Spending More On Cosmetics

Posted-In: Fast Food Nicole Miller Regan Piper Jaffray TeensAnalyst Color Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + CMG)

Bank Of America Says Chipotle's Growth Outlook Is Baked Into The Stock
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2018
Maxim Group Says Chipotle Has 'Enviable Position' Among Restaurant Stocks
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELLIKeyBancDowngrades0.0
SGYPCanaccord GenuityDowngrades0.0
NOKCanaccord GenuityUpgrades0.0
GGBMO CapitalUpgrades0.0
EQTBMO CapitalDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

It's Not As Easy As ACB: Aurora Cannabis Makes Rocky NYSE Debut