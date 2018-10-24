Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call: 10 Things To Look For
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2018 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call: 10 Things To Look For
Related TSLA
Struggling For Direction: Wall Street Seems Rudderless After Mixed Earnings Results
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2018
Tech Stocks Suffer More Losses; This Dow Stock Soars On Earnings (Investor's Business Daily)

It’s hibernation time for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bears. CEO Elon Musk’s eagerness to release third-quarter earnings has inspired fresh optimism from even critics like Andrew Left.

Wednesday’s post-market report may win over even more.

Cox Automotive analyst Michelle Krebs is watching for the following in the Q3 update:

1. A Possible Profit

After losing $743 million in the second quarter, Tesla reiterated targets for third-quarter profitability. Krebs anticipates a possible break-even, near-profit or profit — the first since the third quarter of 2016.

2. Bottom-Line Relief

An analyst survey revealed expectations for a loss of less than 10 cents per share — far better than the $2.92 lost in last year’s Q3.

3. Potentially Record Revenue

A bottom-line boost would require a top-line triumph.

4. Model 3 Mayhem

Profitability requires a Model 3 ramp to between 50,000 and 55,000 units, with even more deliveries. Early reports showed production at 53,239 and deliveries at 55,840.

5. Cash Flow

Tesla guided for positive FCF in the back half of the year after a capital-intensive period of Model 3 ramping. Cash and cash equivalents fell from $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter to $2.2 billion in the second.

6. Model 3 Guidance

Given management’s production targets of 10,000 per week, Krebs anticipates fourth-quarter Model 3 delivery guidance in excess of 65,000 units.

7. China Plan

Tesla is making progress on its Shanghai site with a recent land purchase, and Krebs expects an update on the foreign strategy.

8. Executive Departures

Tesla lost five senior employees in September, bringing the 2018 total to 15. Musk may be inclined to acknowledge the exodus.

9. Capital Plan

Although Musk has assured Tesla needs no additional capital, analysts expect an imminent raise, and Krebs said “his position seems to be softening.”

10. A Curveball

“There’s always the unexpected,” Krebs said. “What will Musk’s demeanor be on the call as he has been known to be combative, loopy — one never knows which Musk will show up?”

Related Links:

Berenberg: Tesla's Competition 'A Myth'

Musk Will Buy Another $20M In Tesla Stock — The Same Amount He Was Fined By The SEC

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform
Oct 2018MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron Research Cox AutomotiveAnalyst Color Short Sellers Previews Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Struggling For Direction: Wall Street Seems Rudderless After Mixed Earnings Results
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2018
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
14 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ASTEStifel NicolausDowngrades0.0
ATIJP MorganUpgrades28.0
AVYJP MorganUpgrades105.0
BJRIStifel NicolausDowngrades70.0
BMYWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On66.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AT&T Trades Down After Mixed Q3 Print, Analyst Says Telecom Has 'Many Plates Spinning In The Air'