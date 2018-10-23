Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citron Turns Bullish On Tesla For The First Time
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2018 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Citron Turns Bullish On Tesla For The First Time
Related TSLA
Undelivered Tesla Vehicles Lead To Customer Frustration
Berenberg: Tesla's Competition 'A Myth'
Details on Citron's Tesla turnaround (Seeking Alpha)

Less than two months after suing Tesla, Inc. (NYSE: TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk for stock price manipulation, longtime short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research said Tuesday that he's long Tesla stock ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

What Happened

Left, who has been extremely critical of Tesla and Musk in the past and has been short the stock for nearly two years, said Tuesday that the fundamental Tesla story has become too compelling to ignore. The Model 3 is a market hit and the competition has failed to come up with a legitimate answer to Tesla, he said.  

“While the media has been focused on Elon Musk’s eccentric, outlandish and at times offensive behavior, it has failed to notice the legitimate disruption of the auto industry that is currently being DOMINATED by Tesla,” Left wrote in a blog post. 

Why It's Important

The latest U.S. electric vehicle sales estimates from the third quarter would have seemed unbelievable five years ago, but Tesla seems to be the only company that is capable of producing and selling EVs in the U.S, Left said. 

The Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X are the three best-selling EVs in the U.S. in Q3, with 54,540, 8,000 and 7,000 vehicles sold, respectively, according to CleanTechnica and EV Obsession. The nearest competition is Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM)'s Prius, with 6,268 vehicles sold.

Left said Tesla is gaining market share from Toyota, Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC), BMW and Mercedes.

“Like a magic trick, while everyone is focused on Elon smoking weed, he is quietly smoking the whole automotive industry."

What’s Next

Tesla investors will be watching Wednesday to see if the company delivers on its promise to become profitable and cash-flow positive for the first time in Q3. A figure of 500,000 annual auto deliveries at a gross margin of 20 percent would represent a price target for Tesla stock of $599, Left said. 

Left also confirmed that he is still litigating with Tesla and Musk over Musk’s “funding secured” tweet back in August.

Tesla stock bounced 5.6 percent Tuesday following Left’s bullish commentary and is now down just 20.2 percent overall in the past year.

Related Links:

Andrew Left Accuses Tesla, Elon Musk Of Stock Manipulation In Class Action Lawsuit

Report: DoJ Investigating Tesla, Musk's Go-Private Remarks

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchAnalyst Color Long Ideas Short Sellers Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMC + TM)

Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Moody's Suggests That Autonomous Vehicle Startups Have Inherent Disadvantages
Toyota Recalls 2.4M Vehicles Due To Flawed Hybrid System
Canadian Pacific Touts Turnaround As It Pitches For More Intermodal Business
GM's Cruise, Honda Team Up On Autonomous Vehicle Development
Fiat Chrysler Outsells Ford In 'Month To Remember'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TEAMKeyBancUpgrades89.0
VIABImperial CapitalUpgrades29.0
AMDBarclaysUpgrades25.0
CDNSJP MorganUpgrades51.0
EBAYRBC CapitalDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

PayPal Sneezes, eBay Catches A Cold: RBC Downgrades Online Auction Platform On Negative Data