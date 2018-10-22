Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Berenberg: Tesla's Competition 'A Myth'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2018 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Berenberg: Tesla's Competition 'A Myth'
Related TSLA
Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Citizens Financial, FAANG Stocks And More
Morgan Stanley's Recipe For Strong Q4 Guidance From Tesla
Tesla And The Coming Automotive Industry Disruption (Seeking Alpha)

There’s been plenty of negative sentiment surrounding Tesla, Inc (NYSE: TSLA) in 2018, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday that long-term investors should ignore the noise and hang on for the ride.

The Analyst

Berenberg analyst Alexander Haissl reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla with a $500 price target.

The Thesis

Fears over competition from legacy Detroit automakers are overblown, Haissl said in the note. (See his track record here.) 

Traditional automakers pose no serious threat to Tesla, the analyst said — and the Big Three automakers face a dilemma in that they must prove to customers that their electric vehicles are competitive with their internal combustion engine models in both price and performance.

OEMs’ EVs are priced at roughly an 80-percent premium to internal combustion counterparts, Haissl said. 

Tesla’s driving ranges and vehicle efficiencies are well ahead of the competition, he said. 

“EPA figures for the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC have not been released, but we estimate that the EPA range could be 200-220 miles, which compares to the Model X at 29 5miles for the 100D and 237 miles for the 75D." 

Berenberg estimates the Model X’s energy efficiency is about 25 percent better than premium OEM electric SUVs.

Tesla’s valuation, particularly compared to other legacy automakers, will continue to be hotly debated on Wall Street, Haissl said. Yet the market is likely underestimating the extent of Tesla’s technological advantages, and the long-term upside for Tesla stock could be well above Berenberg's $500 price target, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Tesla stock was down 0.77 percent at $258 at the time of publication Monday and is down 25.5 percent in the past year.

Related Links:

Musk Will Buy Another $20M In Tesla Stock — The Same Amount He Was Fined By The SEC

The Big Shorts Dig Into Tesla

Model X photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alexander Haissl BerenbergAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Citizens Financial, FAANG Stocks And More
Morgan Stanley's Recipe For Strong Q4 Guidance From Tesla
Moody's Suggests That Autonomous Vehicle Startups Have Inherent Disadvantages
Musk Will Buy Another $20M In Tesla Stock — The Same Amount He Was Fined By The SEC
Tesla Trades Higher After Judge Approves Musk's SEC Settlement
Saudi Arabia Mixes Oil, Politics After Journalist's Disappearance Strains US Ties
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ETTXWedbushInitiates Coverage On19.0
WINGWedbushDowngrades0.0
BMYCitigroupDowngrades57.0
INTCNomuraUpgrades0.0
HRZNKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Upcoming Earnings: Telecom Giants Verizon And AT&T Report This Week