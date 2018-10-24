Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'We Believe This Momentum Will Likely Continue': 4 Reasons Behind Canaccord's Lululemon Upgrade
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2018 10:14am   Comments
Share:
'We Believe This Momentum Will Likely Continue': 4 Reasons Behind Canaccord's Lululemon Upgrade
Related LULU
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2018
Yeti IPO: Be Cautious With This Offering (Seeking Alpha)

Investors should take advantage of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s 15-percent pullback over the last month, according to Canaccord Genuity. 

The Analyst

Analyst Camilo Lyon upgraded Lululemon from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $152 to $160.

The Thesis

The recent pullback skews the yogawear maker's risk-reward profile to the upside, as the company’s strategic plans have incited acceleration in its products, customer acquisition and international brand awareness, Lyon said in the Tuesday upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

These factors should support comp growth in the mid-teens this year, the analyst said. 

Canaccord's new bull thesis for Lululemon has four underlying drivers, Lyon said: 

  • Indications that Q3 comps are trending above the retailer's guidance. “Based on the solid early reception to its fall/winter assortment, we believe this momentum will likely continue into Q4.”
  • Lululemon’s product development, marketing and digital experience should enable strong traffic.
  • Lululemon is still in the early stages of international expansion. “Given the focus on key growth markets (e.g. China, UK, Germany) we believe international will continue to grow at an accelerated pace," the analyst said.
  • The addition of a strong CEO and CFO should give the company the opportunity to leverage the market, Lyon said. 

Canaccord's channel checks in both the U.S. and Canada show momentum for the company as overall sales continue to increase, he said. 

The analyst said he was impressed by Lululemon's in-store product assortment, including new versions of strong-selling franchises, new collections, an improved bra assortment and a "new and improved" outwear collection. 

Price Action

Lululemon shares were up 0.72 percent at $138.42 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Argus Upgrades Lululemon On Multiple Growth Levers

Bernstein Questions The Sustainability Of Lululemon's Momentum

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for LULU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2018WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Oct 2018Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel Athleisure athletic apparel Camilo LyonAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 24, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Ford, Home Depot And More
Lululemon's Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point, Wedbush Says In Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ASTEStifel NicolausDowngrades0.0
ATIJP MorganUpgrades28.0
AVYJP MorganUpgrades105.0
BJRIStifel NicolausDowngrades70.0
BMYWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On66.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Freight Forwarders: Tariffs Broke Peak Season In Two

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Boeing Earnings Top Expectations