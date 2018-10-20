Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley's Recipe For Strong Q4 Guidance From Tesla
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2018 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley's Recipe For Strong Q4 Guidance From Tesla
Related TSLA
Moody's Suggests That Autonomous Vehicle Startups Have Inherent Disadvantages
Musk Will Buy Another $20M In Tesla Stock — The Same Amount He Was Fined By The SEC
Electrek: Tesla maintaining near 1,000-vehicle/day production pace (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report third-quarter earnings data in early November after a whirlwind of a quarter that included a chain of events that began Aug. 7 with CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet and ended with a Securities and Exchange Commission settlement

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Equal-weight rating on Tesla with a $291 price target.

The Thesis

Condtions support strong fourth-quarter profit and cash flow guidance from Tesla, and this information should be conveyed in next month’s results, Jonas said in a note. (See his track record here.) 

The analyst named eight factors in how he's viewing the automaker's upcoming report: 

  • Model 3 volume is high and tilted toward the top-of-the-line mix. 
  • Incremental margins could top 50 percent due to the production of dual-motor option packages.
  • Working capital terms could drive a cash flow surprise.
  • The number of Tesla vehicles on the road is expected to increase by 50 percent. “We estimate at the end of June 2018 there were roughly 250,000 Tesla units in the U.S. car park. In Q3, we estimate the additional Tesla units added to U.S. roads increased by more than 60,000 (24 percent). In Q4, we estimate another 75,000 units to be added.”
  • Zero-emission vehicle credits continue to be the wild card.
  • China volume and service bottlenecks represent the largest downside to fourth-quarter projections, Jonas said. 
  • “Tesla continues to face significant bottlenecks that, although management has suggested they are being alleviated, could become gating factors on volume and profitability. We also note we have longer-term concerns about issues including service bandwidth and the potential for rising warranty costs impacting margins.”
  • Tesla could potentially leverage its financial momentum to seek new financing, the analyst said, adding that Morgan Stanley continues to expect a $2.5-billion capital raise in Q4. The pace of the company's cash flow may not be sustainable into 2019, Jonas said. 

Price Action

Tesla shares were down 1.48 percent at $260 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

Tesla Produced 80,000 Vehicles In Q3

Tesla Analysts Weigh In On Musk's SEC Lawsuit

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Guidance Price Target Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Moody's Suggests That Autonomous Vehicle Startups Have Inherent Disadvantages
Musk Will Buy Another $20M In Tesla Stock — The Same Amount He Was Fined By The SEC
Tesla Trades Higher After Judge Approves Musk's SEC Settlement
Saudi Arabia Mixes Oil, Politics After Journalist's Disappearance Strains US Ties
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GE, Netflix, Nike, Twitter And More
Anaplan's IPO: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLWedbushInitiates Coverage On310.0
DHTJP MorganUpgrades0.0
DISBarclaysUpgrades130.0
DXCMGoldman SachsUpgrades125.0
ORLYJP MorganUpgrades398.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

DA Davidson's Cheat Sheet For GrubHub's Q3