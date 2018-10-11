Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square CFO Sarah Friar Departs: Analysts Debate What To Do Next With The Stockh

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2018 11:15am   Comments
Share:
Square CFO Sarah Friar Departs: Analysts Debate What To Do Next With The Stockh
Related SQ
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Stocks Volatile In Early Trade; Square's Sell-Off Accelerates (Investor's Business Daily)

Longtime Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) CFO Sarah Friar confirmed Wednesday she will step down from her post to assume the CEO title of Nextdoor, a social network for local neighborhoods.

Square's stock sold off more than 15 percent Thursday. Here's a summary of how some of the Street's top analysts reacted to the news.

The Analysts

  • Deutsche Bank's Bryan Keene maintains a Buy rating on Square.
  • BTIG's Mark Palmer maintains a Sell rating, unchanged $30 price target.
  • Raymond James' John Davis maintains a Market Perform rating.
  • Stifel's Scott Devitt maintains at Buy, unchanged $100 price target.
  • Tigress Financial's Ivan Feinseth.

The stock traded around $66.23 per share at time of publication.

Deutsche Bank: Smooth Transition

Friar's departure may be seen as a disappointment as the executive boasts a reputation of "adding significant value" to the company, Keene said in a note. Nevertheless, her departure will be smooth given with multiple capable internal candidates and Friar's commitment to remain with the company into December where she will be "deeply engaged" in upcoming earnings reports and the annual year-end processes.

BTIG: New Element Of Uncertainty

Friar's role at Square was viewed as much more than a typical CFO and was seen as the "public face" of Square, Palmer said in a note. Her resignation also brings in a "significant new element" of uncertainty ahead of the company's push to expand its business into extending credit to customers.

Friar's departure also raises concerns that Square could soon be void of full-time leadership since CEO Jack Dorsey splits his time with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) where he also serves as CEO, the analyst said.

Tigress Financial: 'Major Buying Opportunity'

Friar's departure and the stock's heavy sell-off represents a "major buying opportunity," Feinseth said in his daily newsletter. The company continues to evolve from its roots as being a mere payment service provider as it continues to move upmarket.

There is a large enough list of capable CFOs to continue driving value even though Friar was an "integral part" of building Square to the larger company it is today.

Raymond James: No Valuation Support

Square remains "one of the best companies we have ever looked at" and its success to date can not be attributed to one single executive, Davis said in a note. The stock is trading at 15 times 2019 revenue and 73 times EBITDA, which suggests there is no valuation support "anywhere in sight."

Shares of Square should "tread water" in the near term and investors should consider remaining on the sidelines unless there is a "significant pullback," the analyst said.

Stifel: No Change To Outlook

Friar's departure should have no impact to Square's long-term vision as the company will likely appoint a candidate who shares a similar long-term vision, Devitt wrote in a note. A bullish stance on the stock remains in place given the company's ongoing efforts to win wallet share from larger merchants, benefit from new partnerships, and expand into new financial services offerings.

Related Links:

KeyBanc Lifts Square's Price Target To $115 After Encouraging Survey Results

Buy Square: Goldman Sachs' Takeaways From CFO Meeting

Photo credit: Mybloodtypeiscoffee (Own work), via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Sep 2018BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bryan Keene btigAnalyst Color News Management Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR + SQ)

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
7 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2018
6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Munster: 'Elon Musk's Desire To Win Every Battle May Cost Him The War'
Bank Of America, Lions Gate, Twitter, XLF: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 10
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

JPMorgan Finds Multiple Reasons To Turn Bullish On Lumentum

Citi's Chemicals And Agriculture Pair Trade: Buy Mosaic, Hold Sherwin-Williams