Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Turn Bearish On Snapchat, Lower Price Targets On The Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2018 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Turn Bearish On Snapchat, Lower Price Targets On The Stock
Related SNAP
10 Youngest Billionaires On The Forbes 400 List
Shop On Sight: Snap Confirms Visual Product Search Collaboration With Amazon
Snap -3.7% as Evercore, Citigroup trim price targets (Seeking Alpha)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) faces minimal encouraging catalysts in the near-term while user migration towards rival platforms will continue, Evercore ISI said in one of two new bearish reports.

The Analysts

Evercore ISI's Anthony DiClemente maintains an Underperform rating on Snap's stock with a price target lowered from $9 to $7.

Separately, Citi's Mark May maintains a Sell rating on Snap with a price target lowered from $8 to $7.

The Theses

Snap's social media platform Snapchat continues to face intense competition from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)'s Instagram, which can "irreversibly" lower Snap's ability to live up to investor expectations. The research report comes at a time when the platform is showing declining users and a slowdown of revenue growth along with management turnover.

Separately, Citi's May said there are five reasons for a bearish stance to continue moving forward:

  • Near-term concerns including executive departures, poor user trends, operating losses and a concerning third quarter guidance.
  • The Street's 2019 revenue estimates appear to be overly optimistic.
  • The company may need to raise new capital in 2019 or 2020 if revenue growth continues to disappoint.
  • Short interest in the stock continues to rise.
  • The stock continues to trade at a premium valuation of 9-10 times EV/2018 revenue versus the group average of six times.

Price Action

Shares of Snap were down more than 6.8 percent oat time of publication Thursday afternoon and hit a new all-time low of $7.66.

Related Links:

10 Youngest Billionaires On The Forbes 400 List

Jefferies Cautious On Snap, Says Trends Are 'Not Encouraging'

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Sep 2018Pivotal ResearchUpgradesSellHold
Sep 2018BTIG ResearchDowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Anthony DiClemente Evercore ISI Instagram SnapChatAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SNAP)

How Growth And Value ETFs Look After The Debut Of Communication Services
Funding, IPOs, M&A: A Look At Fintech In 2018
10 Youngest Billionaires On The Forbes 400 List
What's Next For Facebook And Zuckerberg?
World Tour: Strength Overseas Could Help Set Tone After Powell Speech Gets Positive Read
Jeff Bezos Knocks Off Bill Gates And Tops Forbes 400 For The First Time Ever
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SNAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session