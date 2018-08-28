Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Retail Analyst Doesn't Understand The Best Buy Sell-Off

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2018 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Retail Analyst Doesn't Understand The Best Buy Sell-Off
Related BBY
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Imperial Capital Out Bullish On Arlo Technologies After Spinoff From NetGear
Best Buy Has Just Become A Better Deal (Seeking Alpha)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) reported Tuesday its second-quarter results, which prompted an immediate sell-off in the stock.

The Analyst

Moody's Charles O'Shea talked Best Buy on CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Tuesday morning.

The Thesis

Best Buy is among the top performing retailers over the past few years and it needs to hold on to that reputation as the stock is "priced for perfection," O'Shea said on CNBC. This narrative is a complete reversal from a few years ago when the "world thought Best Buy is going to get Amazoned." Working in the company's favor is the fact that consumers want to shop in-store for big ticket items and get advice from knowledgeable salespeople before spending a lot of money.

O'Shea said he "frankly doesn't understand why the market is disappointed." Granted, management's earnings guidance for the third quarter of 79 to 84 cents a share was short of the 92 cents expected, but as highlighted by CNBC's Joe Kernen, management also lifted multiple metrics for the full year.

Heading into Best Buy's release, the company was considered among the most attractive retailers from a credit point of view, O'Shea said. This view improved exiting the earnings report as the company lowered its long-term debt from $1.31 billion a year ago to $801 million. Best Buy's debt load is more favorable to retail titan Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), which is "spending so much."

O'Shea said investors shouldn't worry about single quarter performances as there are so many positive attributes to Best Buy's business and the encouraging story is "going to continue to be a positive one."

Price Action

Shares of Best Buy were trading lower by 6 percent to $76.86 at time of publication.

Related Links:

3 Reasons Target Is A Better Investment Than Best Buy, According To Morgan Stanley

Amazon, Best Buy Find 'Mutually Beneficial Opportunities' In TV Partnership

Photo credit: Miosotis Jade (Own work), via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Charles OShea CNBC electronicsAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + WMT)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Imperial Capital Out Bullish On Arlo Technologies After Spinoff From NetGear
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2018
Best Buy Q2 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BBY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Industry Strength Leads To RH Upgrade