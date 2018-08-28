Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Imperial Capital Out Bullish On Arlo Technologies After Spinoff From NetGear
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2018 10:52am   Comments
Share:
Imperial Capital Out Bullish On Arlo Technologies After Spinoff From NetGear
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2018
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Arlo -3.2% as analysts eye rivals in coverage launches (Seeking Alpha)
Related NTGR
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Security camera company Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)'s shares have been on the rise since its initial public offering earlier this month. 

The Analysts

Imperial Capital analyst Saliq Khan initiated coverage of Arlo Technologies with an Outperform rating and $39 price target.

The Thesis

In the last 12 months, Arlo posted revenue of $441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $19 million, Khan said in the initiation note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The company provides over 8.6 million devices to 2.2 million registered users and controls 48 percent of the market, the analyst said. 

The following factors drove Imperial's bullish stance, Khan said: 

  • Arlo’s separation from NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) should result in a sharpened focus on growth.
  • An improved capital structure encourages the company to pursue strategic options.
  • Arlo’s distinct investment profile allows for direct investments in the company’s future.

The security camera maker has growth opportunities in the form of annual upgrades, the improvement of customer “stickiness” and increased subscription revenue from Smart Services, Khan said. The analyst also suggested an expansion of Arlo’s strategic partnerships.

“The company currently sells its products through traditional and online retailers, wholesale distributors, broadcast channels, and wireless carriers" such as AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Khan said. 

"Although the company has benefited from a broad demand for smart home devices and Netgear’s brand awareness, we believe Arlo will need to strategically collaborate with its retail partners to drive in-store (across its 20,000-plus retail locations) and online purchases."

In fiscal 2017, Arlo's largest retailers were Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), accounting for 28 percent of revenue; Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which contributed 16 percent; and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which generated 13 percent of revenue, according to Imperial Capital. 

Price Action

Arlo shares were slipping 4.3 percent to $22.08 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Alarm.com Downgraded On Valuation By Imperial Capital

Why Netgear Is Poised To Make A Run

Photo courtesy of Arlo Technologies. 

Latest Ratings for ARLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2018GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2018Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ARLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Home Security imperial capital Saliq KhanAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ARLO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2018
Deckers Gets Upgrade As UGG Deal With Macy's Less Harmful Than Anticipated
With CVS Merger Looming, Cantor Fitzgerald Shifts To Neutral Stance On Aetna
Cramer: The Bull Run Survived These 10 Challenges
Netflix Vs. Amazon Vs. Nvidia: Picking A Tech Stock For The Long Haul
Data Say This New Retail ETF Could Be A Winner
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ARLO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

After US, Mexico Reach Trade Deal, What's Next For Canada?