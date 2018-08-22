Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Downgrades Optical Name Finisar On Near-Term Pressures
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2018 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Downgrades Optical Name Finisar On Near-Term Pressures
Related FNSR
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2018
Potential Winners And Losers In The Optical Space From The Tariff Dispute
Finisar -2.4% after Raymond James downgrade (Seeking Alpha)

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR), a manufacturer of optical communication products, is likely to be stymied by near-term headwinds, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Analyst Simon Leopold downgraded Finisar from Outperform to Market Perform.

The Thesis

The timing of production from the Sherman, Texas plant for 3-D sensing poses the biggest near-term risk for Finisar, Leopold said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Citing industry contacts, the analyst said Finisar will likely miss much of the upcoming Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) cycle.

Ongoing pressure in the ASPs of data center optics present a challenge, Leopold said. Web scale pricing has likely declined over 20 percent this year, he said. 

A competitive threat is arising from competitors such as Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) pursuing certifications at OEMs, Leopold said. 

The company's exposure to China has declined into the low teens, the analyst said. 

"We remain optimistic regarding the ROADM/WSS market, but believe Finisar will lose market share."

Raymond James expects gross margins to recover from the last quarter's low, but forecast for the recovery to be gradual.

Finisar is likely to meet July quarter estimates, Leopold said, although he sees downside risk to its EPS forecast.

The analyst said he sees two distinct tailwinds: the prospect of improved gross margin and participation in the 3-D market.

The Price Action

Finisar shares have lost about 3.7 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

Optical Stocks In Focus Following Apple's Deal With Finisar

5 Reasons Finisar Is An Analyst's Top Pick For 2018

Latest Ratings for FNSR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FNSR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Raymond James Simon LeopoldAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAOI)

Apple Services Revenue: Not All Fun And Games
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Podcast: 6 Charts Explain Why The Correction Has Started
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.Com And Dicks Sporting Goods
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The Most Searched Questions About Jeff Bezos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FNSR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Yum, Alibaba, And 2 Other Stocks In Uptrends This Week