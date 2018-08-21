Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Services Revenue: Not All Fun And Games
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2018 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Services Revenue: Not All Fun And Games
Related AAPL
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Podcast: 6 Charts Explain Why The Correction Has Started
Nobody Does It Better (Seeking Alpha)

A decline in the share of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Services revenue contributed by gaming is good news, as it's evidence of diversification, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Analysts

Analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating on Apple and increased the price target from $230 to $250.

The Thesis

The relative contribution that games make to App Store revenue is declining, Mohan said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Games have accounted for 72 percent of App Store revenue year-to-date compared to 78 percent in 2017 and 82 percent in 2016, the analyst said. 

“The strong growth rate of non-gaming categories gives us increased confidence in the sustainability of strong App Store sales, and reduces risk of dependence on one single category of Apps," Mohan said. 

Entertainment apps account for 7 percent of store revenue versus 3 percent in 2016, the analyst said. Social networking apps amount to 5 percent of revenue compared to 4 percent in 2016. Photo and video apps account for 2.5 percent, up from 1 percent in 2016.

BofA raised its estimate for Apple's 2019 Services revenue by $800 million. 

Price Action

Apple shares were trading nearly flat at the time of publication Tuesday at $215.44. 

Related Links: 

How To Buy Apple Stock

Apple's Stock Hits All-Time High After Beating Q3 Earnings, Sales Estimates

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: App Store Bank of America Merrill Lynch services Wamsi MohanAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Podcast: 6 Charts Explain Why The Correction Has Started
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In JD.Com And Dicks Sporting Goods
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The Most Searched Questions About Jeff Bezos
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Greensky, Norwegian Cruise, Universal Display And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

RBC Q3 Earnings Outlook