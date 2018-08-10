Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Floor & Decor After Meeting With Retailer
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) disappointed investors with its second quarter-results, but the stock's corresponding decline creates a compelling opportunity to buy one of the best growth stories in the retail sector, according to Wells Fargo.
The Analyst
Wells Fargo's Zachary Fadem upgraded Floor & Decor from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $42 to $45.
The Thesis
Wells Fargo's conversations with Floor & Decor support a bullish stance for four reasons, Fadem said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
They are:
- The retailer remains well-positioned in the floor and tiling group, especially on the professional side of the business.
- Mitigating factors against potential tariffs are not appreciated by investors.
- The competitive threat from luxury vinyl tile flooring is "overblown and likely transitory."
- Long-term growth initiatives are underappreciated.
Floor & Decor's near-term setup is "tricky," as management needs to address investor concerns after a disappointing earnings report highlighted by signs of decelerating comps and margins, the analyst said. Visibility should improve into fiscal 2019, when comps could rise by more than 8 percent from multiple tailwinds, Fadem said:
- New store openings.
- Lower cannibalization headwinds.
- Easier year-over-year comparisons.
- An expansion of loyalty programs which is showing signs of success in three test markets.
- The company is still young and fast-growing.
Floor & Decor's stock is trading at a 10-percent discount to high-growth peers on a 2019 EV/EBITDA multiple and the firm's $45 price target is based on a 20 times multiple on EV/EBITDA.
Price Action
Floor & Decor Holdings shares were down 2.13 percent at $38.09 at the time of publication Friday.
Related Links:
Piper Jaffray Reverses Upgrade Of Floor & Decor
Stifel Downgrades Floor & Decor After 14% Year-To-Date Run
Latest Ratings for FND
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Aug 2018
|Loop Capital
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Aug 2018
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for FND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Flooring retail Wells Fargo Zachary FademAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.