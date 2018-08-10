Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) disappointed investors with its second quarter-results, but the stock's corresponding decline creates a compelling opportunity to buy one of the best growth stories in the retail sector, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Zachary Fadem upgraded Floor & Decor from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $42 to $45.

The Thesis

Wells Fargo's conversations with Floor & Decor support a bullish stance for four reasons, Fadem said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

They are:

The retailer remains well-positioned in the floor and tiling group, especially on the professional side of the business.

Mitigating factors against potential tariffs are not appreciated by investors.

The competitive threat from luxury vinyl tile flooring is "overblown and likely transitory."

Long-term growth initiatives are underappreciated.

Floor & Decor's near-term setup is "tricky," as management needs to address investor concerns after a disappointing earnings report highlighted by signs of decelerating comps and margins, the analyst said. Visibility should improve into fiscal 2019, when comps could rise by more than 8 percent from multiple tailwinds, Fadem said:

New store openings.

Lower cannibalization headwinds.

Easier year-over-year comparisons.

An expansion of loyalty programs which is showing signs of success in three test markets.

The company is still young and fast-growing.

Floor & Decor's stock is trading at a 10-percent discount to high-growth peers on a 2019 EV/EBITDA multiple and the firm's $45 price target is based on a 20 times multiple on EV/EBITDA.

Price Action

Floor & Decor Holdings shares were down 2.13 percent at $38.09 at the time of publication Friday.

