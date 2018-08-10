Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fortune Brands Downgraded By BofA On Cautious View For Building Products Stocks
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2018 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Fortune Brands Downgraded By BofA On Cautious View For Building Products Stocks
Related FBHS
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
BofA Upgrades Meritage Homes In Bullish Turn On Homebuilders, Downgrades 3 Building Products Names
Recent Analysis Shows Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, FirstEnergy, Alexion ... (GuruFocus)

Amid a more bullish outlook on the U.S. new construction cycle, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has adopted a bullish stance on homebuilders, but remains cautious on building product manufacturers.

The Analyst

Analyst John Lovallo downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $64 to $61.

The Thesis

Fortune Brands shares have less relative upside to BofA's price objective than other stocks in its coverage, Lovallo said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The lowered price target is based on a 10 times multiple of Fortune's estimated adjusted EV/EBITDA, suggesting about 9-percent upside to Thursday's closing price, the analyst said. 

The average upside to BofA's Neutral-rated building products stocks is 20 percent, meaning that Fortune now deserves a bearish rating, Lovallo said. 

The potential for more favorable price/cost realization than BofA is modeling poses risks to the downgrade, the analyst said. Additional upside risk comes from the company's near-term expansion of its plumbing business organically or through strategic acquisitions, he said. 

The Price Action

Fortune Brands shares have lost about 18 percent in the year-to-date period.

Related Links:

Raymond James Upgrades Homebuilder D.R. Horton After 'Strong' Q3

Imperial Capital Finds 5 Reasons To Like Construction Partners

Photo by Thegreenj/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for FBHS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
May 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FBHS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch John LovalloAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FBHS)

Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FBHS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Sanctions Spark Activity In Leveraged Russia ETFs