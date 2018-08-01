Market Overview

Tableau Software Upgraded By Deutsche Bank On 'Growing Evidence' Of Demand Strength

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2018 10:35am   Comments
Tableau Software Upgraded By Deutsche Bank On 'Growing Evidence' Of Demand Strength
Deutsche Bank has been recommending investors keep an eye on the analytics firm Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA)'s turnaround story, but an intense competitive landscape prevented the firm from turning bullish — until now.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank's Karl Keirstead upgraded Tableau Software from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $105 to $120.

The Thesis

The bullish case for Tableau Software is partially based on a prior research report that highlighted the strong growth Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is seeing in its business intelligence unit, Keirstead said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The strength in Microsoft's unit prompted Deutsche Bank to take a closer look at other companies in the data analytics space, including privately held Qlik.

Firsthand checks and conversations suggest Qlik is delivering solid results within the backdrop of improving industrywide demand, Keirstead said. "Growing evidence" of demand strength bodes well for Tableau Software, and the company's revenue guidance is likely conservative, the analyst said. 

The upgrade of Tableau Software ahead of Thursday's second-quarter earnings report is justified by industrywide momentum, according to Deutsche Bank. 

Price Action

Tableau Software shares were trading up 3.1 percent at $106.27 at the time of publication Wednesday morning. 

Photo courtesy of Tableau Software. 

