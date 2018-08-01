Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported solid third-quarter earnings, which bodes well for a handful of companies that supply components to the iPhone maker, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc's John Vinh reviewed Apple's supply chain channel in a research report.

The Thesis

Apple's Q3 print signals stabilized iPhone demand ahead of expectations for a ramp of a new device later this year, Vinh said in a note. (See his track record here.)

This bodes well for five supply chain companies, the analyst said.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO): Apple's solid iPhone shipment and lean inventory guidance are positive for Broadcom after the stock's "overreaction" in response to its acquisition of CA Technologies.

(NASDAQ: AVGO): Apple's solid iPhone shipment and lean inventory guidance are positive for Broadcom after the stock's "overreaction" in response to its acquisition of CA Technologies. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS): Apple's report bodes well for Cirrus Logic's outlook, but limited content gains in the new iPhone imply minimal catalysts ahead for the stock.

(NASDAQ: CRUS): Apple's report bodes well for Cirrus Logic's outlook, but limited content gains in the new iPhone imply minimal catalysts ahead for the stock. Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO): Qorvo could see content gains in the new iPhone related to the super PAD, along with gains among Chinese smartphone OEMs.

(NASDAQ: QRVO): Qorvo could see content gains in the new iPhone related to the super PAD, along with gains among Chinese smartphone OEMs. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS): Skyworks could see a 25-30-percent content gain in the new iPhone, which should offset any losses among Chinese smartphone OEMs.

(NASDAQ: SWKS): Skyworks could see a 25-30-percent content gain in the new iPhone, which should offset any losses among Chinese smartphone OEMs. Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA): Synaptics faces a longer-term growth opportunity given the ramp of CoF display drivers in a new LCD iPhone.

Price Action

Apple shares were trading up nearly 4 percent Wednesday morning to $197.88

Related Links:

Apple's Stock Hits All-Time High After Beating Q3 Earnings, Sales Estimates

Rosenblatt: Apple's Q3 Highlighted By Higher iPhone Average Selling Price, Better Gross Margins

Photo courtesy of Apple.