5 iPhone Suppliers That Could Benefit From Apple's Solid Q3

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2018 9:47am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported solid third-quarter earnings, which bodes well for a handful of companies that supply components to the iPhone maker, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc's John Vinh reviewed Apple's supply chain channel in a research report.

The Thesis

Apple's Q3 print signals stabilized iPhone demand ahead of expectations for a ramp of a new device later this year, Vinh said in a note. (See his track record here.) 

This bodes well for five supply chain companies, the analyst said. 

  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO): Apple's solid iPhone shipment and lean inventory guidance are positive for Broadcom after the stock's "overreaction" in response to its acquisition of CA Technologies.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS): Apple's report bodes well for Cirrus Logic's outlook, but limited content gains in the new iPhone imply minimal catalysts ahead for the stock.
  • Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO): Qorvo could see content gains in the new iPhone related to the super PAD, along with gains among Chinese smartphone OEMs.
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS): Skyworks could see a 25-30-percent content gain in the new iPhone, which should offset any losses among Chinese smartphone OEMs.
  • Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA): Synaptics faces a longer-term growth opportunity given the ramp of CoF display drivers in a new LCD iPhone.

Price Action

Apple shares were trading up nearly 4 percent Wednesday morning to $197.88

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

