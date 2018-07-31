Barclays Steps To The Sidelines On Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported record second-quarter results, but this prompted Barclays to downgrade the stock.
The Analyst
Barclays' Adam Seiden downgraded Caterpillar from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target lowered from $170 to $155.
The Thesis
The bullish case for Caterpillar was justified based on a meaningful growth profile over the years, Seiden said in a note. But the growth is now "appreciated" by the Street and there are a few reasons to drop the bullish rating exiting the second-quarter report.
- Caterpillar's biggest end-markets are no longer in a trough with some being in the mid cycle of growth and others are "above that."
- Management is looking to increase prices to offset any impact from tariffs, but this will limit the potential for margin expansion in the back half of 2018.
- Shares of Caterpillar are trading at 11 times earnings, which isn't "particularly expensive." Some of its peers like Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) are trading at similar valuations, however, and are earlier in their respective market cycles.
- If trade and tariff rhetoric eases ahead of the midterm elections, crane companies and agriculture OEM's are better positioned than Caterpillar to benefit the most in machinery.
- Management's $10 billion share repurchase authorization timeline is unknown, which may be a positive but it also creates less risk for short sellers to target the stock.
Price Action
Caterpillar shares were trading higher by 2 percent Tuesday morning at $142.66.
Related Links:
Analysts: Caterpillar's Stock Could Be Front And Center In A Trade War
Bank Of America Lowers Industrial Machinery Price Targets Across The Board
Latest Ratings for CAT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Jul 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jul 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for CAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Adam Seiden Barclays Heavy MachineAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.