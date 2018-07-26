Nomura Downgrades Facebook, Says Stock's Negatives Outweigh Positives
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)'s "underwhelming" second-quarter results prompted Nomura to downgrade the stock Thursday.
The Analyst
Nomura Instinet's Mark Kelley downgraded Facebook from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $228 to $183.
The Thesis
Facebook's earnings report held multiple negative readouts, Kelley said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
They include:
- Net user adds haven't been this light since the third quarter of 2014.
- The "biggest disappointment" in user adds comes from the Asia-Pacific region, with just 21 million net new users.
- User adds in U.S. and Canada were flat.
- Facebook's guidance and outlook implies the Street's estimates need to be "drastically cut."
- Even if the guidance is conservative, there is a "lot of time between now and when that conservatism might be realized."
- Monetization of platforms like WhatsApp is unlikely to start for a "considerable amount of time."
The quarter did have several positive factors, Kelley said:
- Investments in privacy and security are necessary.
- Facebook's disclosure of 2.5 billion people using at least one platform is encouraging.
- The companyis not ignoring new initiatives and is testing payments on WhatsApp in India.
Price Action
Facebook shares were trading down 18.5 percent to $177.30 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Despite Facebook Sell-Off, KeyBanc Still Sees Long-Term Opportunity In Stock
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jul 2018
|Nomura
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jul 2018
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Mark Kelley monetizationAnalyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.