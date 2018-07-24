Shopify Merchant Feedback Paints Bullish Picture For Q2, Roth Capital Says In Earnings Preview
Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is set to report second-quarter results July 31 that could should show a "healthy" merchant business, according to Roth Capital Partners.
The Analyst
Analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Shopify with a price target lifted from $165 to $192.
The Thesis
Roth Capital's firsthand checks and conversations with approximately 90 merchants who use Canada-based Shopify's platform bode well for the company's upcoming earnings report and warrant an incrementally bullish stance on the stock, Aftahi said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The analyst shared the following takeaways from Roth Capital's conversations with Shopify merchants:
- Respondents who use Shopify's Merchant businesses saw a median growth rate of 48 percent year-over-year.
- 79 percent use Shopify's payments platform, a flat number from one year ago.
- 37 percent use Shopify's shipping solutions, up from 35 percent last quarter.
- Twelve users said they're seeing a positive impact from integration with Instagram.
- 30 merchants signed up for integration with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and are bullish on those prospects.
Shopify is expected to report the following in its Q2 print, Aftahi said:
- Revenue growth of around 54 percent to $233.8 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS of negative 4 cents.
- Subscription solutions growth of 47 percent year-over-year.
- Merchant solutions growth of 60 percent.
- A gross margin decline of 100 basis points to 56.5 percent amid investments in the cloud and other initiatives.
- Total operating expense growth in-line with historical levels at 59 percent.
- A 50-percent increase in gross merchandise value to $8.8 billion.
Price Action
Shopify shares hit a new all-time high of $176.60 Tuesday morning and were trading down 1.45 percent to $170.75 at the time of publication.
Related Links:
Citron Blasts Shopify, Says Changes To Facebook Data Will 'Annihilate' Company's Entrepreneurs
KeyBanc: Pullback In Shopify Shares Creates Buying Opportunity
Latest Ratings for SHOP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Roth Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Jul 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Jun 2018
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for SHOP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Citron Research Darren Aftahi e-commerceAnalyst Color Short Sellers Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.