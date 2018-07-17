Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Cuts Netflix Estimates After Disappointing Q2, Maintains Bullish Stance

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2018 9:48am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Cuts Netflix Estimates After Disappointing Q2, Maintains Bullish Stance
Related NFLX
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
3 Critical Factors For Stocks In The Week Ahead (Seeking Alpha)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported both domestic and international subscriber misses in its second-quarter print Monday, but KeyBanc Capital Markets continues to recommend the stock. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Andy Hargreaves maintained an Overweight rating on Netflix's stock with a price target lowered from $385 to $375.

The Thesis

Netflix's Q2 report was a disappointment for four reasons, Hargreaves said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

  • U.S. net subscriber additions of 0.67 million fell short of Hargreaves' expectation of 1.2 million.
  • U.S. contribution margins of 39.1 percent fell short of the 39.6 percent expected.
  • International net subscriber additions of 4.47 million were also short of the 5 million expected.
  • Investment efficiency worsened in the quarter and needs to stabilize or improve to support the stock at higher levels than today. 

Netflix is now expected to add 25.5 million global net subscribers in 2018 against prior estimates of 28.2 million, the analyst said. KeyBanc's 2019 global net subscriber add estimate for Netflix was lowered from 26.8 million to 25.4 million. Coupled with shifts in foreign exchange, KeyBanc's 2018 revenue expectations were lowered from $16.1 billion to $15.8 billion while 2019's estimates were moved lower from $20.1 billion to $19.2 billion.

Despite the estimate cut, the analyst said Netflix's long-term subscriber and pricing expectations are "virtually unchanged," leaving KeyBanc's bullish thesis intact. 

Price Action

Netflix shares were plunging 11.6 percent to $353.99 off the open Tuesday.

Related Links:

8 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2018

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Goldman Sachs Earnings

Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2018BuckinghamMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andy Hargreaves KeyBanc Capital Markets Netflix International streaming videoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2018
Stifel Still Likes Netflix's Long-Term Outlook, Upgrades Stock To Buy
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Alphabet, Bank Of America, Netflix, US Bancorp: 'Fast Money' Picks For July 17
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NFLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.