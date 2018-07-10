Raymond James: iRobot Shares Reflect A More Balanced Risk-Reward Trade-Off
Even as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) poses a competitive threat due to its purported interest in the market for home robots, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is likely to be stymied by a strong rally seen shares since February, according to an analyst at Raymond James.
The Analyst
Brian Gesuale downgraded iRobot from Outperform to Market Perform.
The Thesis
Since Feb. 9, shares of iRobot have rallied 40 percent compared to a 5-percent advance by the S&P 500 Index, Gesuale said in a Tuesday note.
Many factors that promoted the previous upgrade such as an "overly conservative reset of consensus estimates, the rapid compression in valuation, and near-term hypersensitivity to competitive pressures" now stand reverted, Gesule said.
Additionally, the analyst said current expectations reflect a great deal of positive news on product launches as well as estimate revisions.
Accordingly, Raymond James said shares now reflect a more balanced risk-reward trade-off.
The Price Action
iRobot shares have gained about 5.5 percent in the year-to-date period. At time of writing, shares were down 1.6 percent to $79.57.
Photo courtesy of iRobot.
Latest Ratings for IRBT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Raymond James
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Apr 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
|Apr 2018
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
Posted-In: Brian Gesuale Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
