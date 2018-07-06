Market Overview

JPMorgan Is 'Hopeful' For Gannett, But Concerns Remain
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2018 12:20pm   Comments
JPMorgan Is 'Hopeful' For Gannett, But Concerns Remain
JPMorgan analyst Alexia Quadrani downgraded Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) — the media holding company that operates USA Today and its network of affiliates — from Neutral to Underweight, maintaining a $10 price target.

The Thesis

Gannett is considered well-positioned among local print media groups thanks its strong brand, and recent acquisition of ReachLocal, and shares have been stable despite long-time concerns regarding print circulation and advertising trends.

However, JPMorgan has repeatedly found cause to cut its earnings projections. The company’s print business has weighed down growth from ReachLocal — an online marketing solutions provider — and other online initiatives.

“Therefore relative to our broader media universe, we believe GCI shares will remain an underperformer,” Quadrani said in a note.

Upside risks for the company include further publication acquisitions, outperformance from ReachLocal and positive volatility in the advertising market.

Price Action

Gannett shares were trading down about 7.7 percent to $10 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for GCI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Feb 2017ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Oct 2016MaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for GCI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alexia Quadrani JPMorgan usa todayAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

