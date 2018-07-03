KeyBanc: Tesla's Q2 Numbers Are A Boon For Bulls
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) boasted over the weekend that it met its quarterly production goal, although the figures were reportedly achieved beyond deadline.
Success or not, KeyBanc Capital Markets was satisfied.
The Rating
Analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Sector Weight rating on Tesla with a $300 price target.
The Thesis
Tesla’s 18,440 Model 3 deliveries fell far short of KeyBanc’s 30,000 forecast and the consensus estimate of 26,646. Investors should be content after counting in-transit vehicles, which bring the total to 29,606, Erickson said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Production rates were given a similar pass.
“While Model 3 deliveries came up well short of expectations, production ramping to 28,578 total and 5,000 in the past week should assuage some concern that it can build the car at higher volumes,” the analyst said.
In another boost to the bull thesis, Tesla reported that its reservation cancellation rate is not as high as reports have suggested, and reiterated guidance for positive GAAP net income in the third and fourth quarters.
KeyBanc's Sector Weight rating is justified, as investors already appreciate a "perceived innovative superiority" for the company, Erickson said.
Price Action
Tesla shares were set to open down 0.87 percent Tuesday.
Related Links:
Baird Still Buying Tesla After Shareholder Meeting, Calls Energy Opportunity Underappreciated
Bernstein: Tesla's Auto, Services Gross Margins Don't Add Up
Photo by Brett Hershman.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Vertical Group
|Maintains
|Sell
|Sell
|Jun 2018
|Nomura
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Buy
|Jun 2018
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Brad Erickson KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.