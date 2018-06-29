Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bernstein Turns Incrementally Bullish On Nike

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2018 8:41am   Comments
Share:
Bernstein Turns Incrementally Bullish On Nike
Related NKE
24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Trudeau Marks Canada's Birthday With New U.S. Tariffs (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported a strong earnings beat in its fiscal fourth- quarter, which initially sent shares above its 52-week high. But shareholders late to buy the stock could still see returns from current levels.

The Analyst

Bernstein's Jamie Merriman maintains an Outperform rating on Nike with a price target lifted from $76 to $84.

The Thesis

Some of Merriman's key takeaways from Nike's report include:

  • North America revenue finally not only turned positive in the quarter by 3 percent, but exceeded expectations of 0.9 percent growth;
  • International growth was also impressive led by 25 percent in China;
  • Digital growth of 34 percent,
  • Gross margin rose by 60 basis points to 44.7 percent and exceeded expectations of 44.4 percent; and
  • Ongoing ramp of new products like Epic React and Vapormax.

Nike's stock has seen sustained momentum since September 2017 where it re-rated from 21.1 times next 12 motnhs (NTM) EPS to close at 26.7 times NTM EPS after Thursdays' market close, the analyst wrote. The multiple expansion is justified as Nike's earnings report emphasizes the potential for continued margin expansion over the coming years along with above average earnings growth.

A bullish stance is also warranted as the company made it clear it's making the right investments in its direct-to-consumer business to pull demand.

Price Action

Shares of Nike were trading higher by nearly 10 percent at $78.80 early Friday morning, which is above the stock's 52-week high of $75.91.

Related Links:

The Bullish Signals That Won Nike A Price Target Increase From Wedbush

Nike's Product Line Is Tipping In A Positive Direction, According To Foot Locker

Photo credit: Emily Elconin.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Jun 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Jun 2018Cowen & Co.MaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel Bernstein China Epic ReactAnalyst Color Earnings Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2018
Nike Q4 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For June 28, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NKE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.