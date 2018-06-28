Wells Fargo: T-Mobile Is A Buy With Or Without Sprint
With T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) down nearly 10 percent since the end of April, investors should consider buying regardless of the outcome of a reported merger with Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), according to Wells Fargo.
The Analyst
Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche upgraded T-Mobile from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $65 to $77.
The Thesis
T-Mobile's potential tie-up with Sprint will be by no means "a layup" — but if the deal is approved, it can work in T-Mobile's favor, Fritzsche said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The "New T-Mobile" would boast licenses for around 316 MHz on average of nationwide spectrum, which is more than twice that of its two biggest competitors.
The FCC is likely to take a more open-minded view and acknowledge the competitive environment and landscape has evolved quickly over the past few years, Fritzsche said. If T-Mobile does not merge with Sprint, the stock's valuation is still "quite compelling," as the company is likely to allocate $7 billion to repurchase stock and boast a 30-percent free cash flow growth trajectory through 2019, the analyst said.
Wells Fargo's $77 price target is based on a discounted cash flow scenario analysis with the merger taking shape. As a standalone company, T-Mobile is worth $70 per share, which still implies 18-percent upside from current levels, Fritzsche said.
Price Action
Shares of T-Mobile were trading nearly flat Thursday morning.
Photo courtesy of T-Mobile.
Latest Ratings for S
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|May 2018
|Jefferies
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Hold
|Apr 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
