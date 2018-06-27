Bernstein Turns Bullish On 2 Regional Banks
The bullish case for two regional banks, SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB), can now be made after a pullback in both stocks, according to Bernstein.
The Analyst
Bernstein's John McDonald upgraded SunTrust Banks from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $75 to $76.
The analyst upgraded M&T Bank from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $200 to $210.
The Thesis
Both SunTrust and M&T are "quality" franchises backed by solid management teams that positioned their respective companies to take advantage of rising short rates, a strong U.S. economy and a more favorable regulatory backdrop for smaller banks, McDonald said in the Wednesday upgrade note.
In SunTrust's case, investors should be bullish on stock for the following reasons, McDonald said:
- Expectations for better rate sensitivity than what was implied in recent disclosures.
- Room for continued efficiency improvements above the 60-percent 2019 target.
- Strong exposure to the consumer lending segment.
- A more "internally focused" strategy implies less risk of an unfavorable M&A deal.
The case for M&T's stock is is based on the following factors, the analyst said:
- M&T's recent weakness is attractive for a "quality compounder."
- A track record of top-tier shareholder returns.
- Attractive capital management and solid credit.
- A focus on profitability over growth.
Price Action
SunTrust shares were down 1.12 percent at the time of publication Wednesday afternoon, while M&T shares were down nearly 1 percent.
Related Links:
Wedbush Turns Bullish On Comerica, Says Bank Is A Sector Standout
Hope Bancorp's Earnings Headwinds Likely To Continue, Analyst Says
Latest Ratings for MTB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Apr 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2018
|Baird
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for MTB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: banks Bernstein John McDonald regional banksAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.