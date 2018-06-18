Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo: OPEC's Production Increase Will Benefit Tanker Stocks

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2018 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo: OPEC's Production Increase Will Benefit Tanker Stocks
Related DHT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Oil, Amazon, GW Pharma And More
DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces the results of the —…–8 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (GuruFocus)
Related FRO
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2018

The tanker group as a whole is "uniquely positioned" to take advantage of a likely increase in oil production and potentially significant IMO 2020 tailwinds, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Michael Webber upgraded the following stocks

  • DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) from Market Perform to Outperform, price target lifted from $5 to $7.
  • Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) from Market Perform to Outperform, price target lifted from $5.30 to $7.
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) from Market Perform to Outperform, price target lifted from $1.50 to $2.

The Thesis

OPEC and non-OPEC members will meet in Vienna this week with a possible outcome being incremental production increases of close to one million barrels per day, Webber said in a note. While the uptick in production may just make up for lost supply from Venezuela and Iran, it would nevertheless be an "incremental positive" for overall long-haul tanker ton-miles.

Meanwhile, new fuel regulations as part of IMO 2020 implies global merchant fleets will need to start adjusting to new fuel standards at the latest by the middle of 2019, the analyst said. While global bunker providers need to start the process earlier, it's important to note the January 1, 2020 deadline is the cut-off date for new fuel regulations, not a starting point.

As such, an increase in trading inefficiencies/frictions should be a positive for product tanker ton-miles, especially from storage opportunities and longer ton-miles via LSFO (sulphur fuel oil) from the U.S. Gulf coast.

Price Action

At time of publication:

  • Shares of DHT Holdings were trading higher by 8 percent at $4.42;
  • Shares of Frontline were higher by 7 percent at $5.92; and
  • Shares of Teekay Tankers were higher by 8 percent at $1.10.

Related Links:

Tanker Stocks In Focus At Morgan Stanley

Is $100 Oil Imminent? This Pro Says Geopolitical Events Could Make It Happen

Latest Ratings for DHT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Apr 2018JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Mar 2018JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DHT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: IranAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Commodities Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DHT + FRO)

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2018
26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DHT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.