Argus Downgrades Southwest Airlines On Lower Demand Following April's Engine Failure
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2018 12:52pm   Comments
Argus sees near-term pressure for Southwest Airlines (Seeking Alpha)

Argus Capital Markets analyst John Staszak on Friday downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Buy to Hold.

The Thesis

The analyst believes Southwest is well-managed and financially strong, but that shares are fairly valued at its current price.

The low-cost airline is focused on the domestic market, which is expected to be outpaced by the international market this year.

The key risk at the moment is reduced demand as a result of flight 1380’s engine failure on April 17, which led to one passenger’s death and eight others being injured. During Southwest’s most recent earnings call, management reduced revenue per available seat mile guidance towards the lower end of the previous range.

It's worth noting, though, that Argus maintained a five-year Buy rating on the company, indicating Southwest’s long-term stability and potential.

“We continue to expect above-peer-average revenue growth over the long term,” said Staszak in a note.

Price Action

Southwest shares fell marginally Friday after the open, but recovered to trade nearly flat around $51.89 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for LUV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Jun 2018BuckinghamMaintainsBuyBuy
Jun 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LUV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

