MGIC Downgraded As Shares Close In On BofA's Price Target
Shares of mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE: MTG) have gained about 5 percent since the lows reached after price cuts were announced in April, leaving limited room for upside, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Analyst
Analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded MGIC from Neutral to Underperform and maintained an $11.50 price target.
The Thesis
MGIC's valuation is likely to be capped until prices stabilize and clarity emerges on capital standards, Bhatia said in a Wednesday note. Mortgage insurance stocks hinge on "potential changes in the competitive and regulatory landscape," and MGIC's stock slipped about 17 percent after the April price cut, the analyst said.
Price competition could be receding, as the company recently added granularity to its borrower-paid rate card and brought its pricing in line with peers, Bhatia said.
Investors are unlikely to return to the stock immediately, the analyst said.
"While we expect capital changes to be manageable, we think legacy insurers (like MTG) are most at-risk for negative surprises."
Near-term operating metrics should remain favorable, as the mortgage insurer benefits from pre-crisis mortgages running off, Bhatia said. MGIC is likely to grow insurance in-force and maintain operating expenditure discipline over the next couple of years, he said.
"With MTG already trading at a premium to peer Radian Group Inc (NYSE: RDN), we think upside potential is limited," the firm added.
The Price Action
MGIC shares were down 0.98 percent off the open Wednesday.
Related Links:
Insurance Companies Boost Usage Of Bond ETFs
Getting Tactical With Financial Services ETFs
Latest Ratings for MTG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Apr 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Apr 2018
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for MTG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Mihir BhatiaAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.