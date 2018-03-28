Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Releases New Student iPad, But Rumors Of A $259 Model Prove Unfounded

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2018 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Releases New Student iPad, But Rumors Of A $259 Model Prove Unfounded
Related AAPL
Should Investors Be Worried About Apple's Declining ROE?
Despite The Recent Wreck, Tech ETFs Are Luring Investors This Year
Nick's Portfolio Tournament Second Round Results (Seeking Alpha)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced a $299 iPad for students with Apple Pencil support on Tuesday, but Apple enthusiasts hoping for a 3-D powered tablet may need to wait a few more months.

What Happened

Apple's new 9.7-inch tablet includes Touch ID, a high-definition camera, 10 hours of battery life and an 8-megapixel rear camera powered by an Apple A10 Fusion chip, The Verge reported. The tablet is marketed toward students who will receive the discounted $299 price; the tablet will be available for purchase by consumers for $329.

Why It's Important

Heading into Tuesday's event, a rumored $259 iPad was expected to be announced, The Verge said. The student iPad is still "a little more affordable" for students and teachers, the report said. When including add-on options like the Apple Pencil and a keyboard, the iPad geared toward students and teachers could cost $450. This would make it more expensive than rival Chromebook tablets, which include styluses and run on the new Chrome OS.

What's Next

Apple is "not yet ready" to include 3-D sensing on large screen iPads, Rosenblatt Securities' Jun Zhang said in a Wednesday note. The company could launch a new iPad Pro with 3-D sensing capabilities in the third quarter, but this doesn't change the analyst's iPad Pro production estimate of around 6 million units per quarter, he said. 

Rosenblatt maintains a Buy rating on Apple with a $180 price target. 

Related Links:

As iPhone Momentum Slows, This Analyst Says Apple Will Find Revenue Growth In Services

Apple Eyes Education Market, Should Google And Microsoft Fret?

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Feb 2018Raymond JamesReinstatesMarket Perform
Feb 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 3-D 3-D sensing 3-D TabletsAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Should Investors Be Worried About Apple's Declining ROE?
Despite The Recent Wreck, Tech ETFs Are Luring Investors This Year
This Day In Market History: Ben Bernanke Tells Congress Housing Crisis Is Likely 'Contained'
Walmart Drops Alipay, Picks Up WeChat Pay
Analysts Slash iPhone Estimates As The Smartphone Market Slows
After Tech Brings Misery Tuesday, Stronger GDP Reading Could Inject Optimism
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.