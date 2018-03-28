Apple Releases New Student iPad, But Rumors Of A $259 Model Prove Unfounded
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced a $299 iPad for students with Apple Pencil support on Tuesday, but Apple enthusiasts hoping for a 3-D powered tablet may need to wait a few more months.
What Happened
Apple's new 9.7-inch tablet includes Touch ID, a high-definition camera, 10 hours of battery life and an 8-megapixel rear camera powered by an Apple A10 Fusion chip, The Verge reported. The tablet is marketed toward students who will receive the discounted $299 price; the tablet will be available for purchase by consumers for $329.
Why It's Important
Heading into Tuesday's event, a rumored $259 iPad was expected to be announced, The Verge said. The student iPad is still "a little more affordable" for students and teachers, the report said. When including add-on options like the Apple Pencil and a keyboard, the iPad geared toward students and teachers could cost $450. This would make it more expensive than rival Chromebook tablets, which include styluses and run on the new Chrome OS.
What's Next
Apple is "not yet ready" to include 3-D sensing on large screen iPads, Rosenblatt Securities' Jun Zhang said in a Wednesday note. The company could launch a new iPad Pro with 3-D sensing capabilities in the third quarter, but this doesn't change the analyst's iPad Pro production estimate of around 6 million units per quarter, he said.
Rosenblatt maintains a Buy rating on Apple with a $180 price target.
As iPhone Momentum Slows, This Analyst Says Apple Will Find Revenue Growth In Services
Apple Eyes Education Market, Should Google And Microsoft Fret?
Photo courtesy of Apple.
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2018
|Raymond James
|Reinstates
|Market Perform
|Feb 2018
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: 3-D 3-D sensing 3-D TabletsAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.