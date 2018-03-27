Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Grows Cautious On Tesla Ahead Of Q1 Update
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2018 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Citi Grows Cautious On Tesla Ahead Of Q1 Update
Related TSLA
An ETF For A Tesla Short-Covering Rally
Canaccord Keeps The Faith In Facebook, Says Advertisers Will Follow Customers
Nissan Leaf Has Become The First Mainstream BEV Ahead Of Tesla Model 3 (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will soon release its first-quarter production numbers, and analyst expectations span the bull-to-bear spectrum.

Here is one less-than-optimistic perspective.

The Rating

Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Neutral/High Risk rating on the stock without a price target.

The Thesis

Citi is already cautious of Tesla considering its enduring inability to post profits. Now, dubious demand for the firm’s catalytic product and Tesla’s insecure leadership in the autonomous vehicle space further weigh on the thesis.

Itay identifies near-term risk in the emergence of Model 3 competitors, which could weaken orders at both current and targeted average selling prices.

“Our analysis suggested a potential limited impact in competing Model 3 segments thus far,” Itay wrote in a Tuesday note. “While the analysis is rough and doesn’t cover every scenario, the results are sufficient enough to prompt us to open 90-day downside catalyst watch on Tesla shares.”

Price Action

Tesla shares were trending down Tuesday and, at time of publication, traded 2.3 percent below the open at a rate of $297.21.

Related Links:

KeyBanc: The Tesla Model 3 Is Fast And Elegant, But Maybe Too Simple

Fatalities Will Decline With Autonomous Vehicles, Gene Munster Says After Uber Incident

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Standpoint ResearchUpgradesSellUnderperform
Feb 2018Citic SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Citi Citigroup Itay Michaeli Model 3Analyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

An ETF For A Tesla Short-Covering Rally
Canaccord Keeps The Faith In Facebook, Says Advertisers Will Follow Customers
Tesla Should Exceed Low Production Bar; Analyst Says Buy On Pessimism
Fatalities Will Decline With Autonomous Vehicles, Gene Munster Says After Uber Incident
KeyBanc: The Tesla Model 3 Is Fast And Elegant, But Maybe Too Simple
The Long-Term View On Lithium
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.