Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc: Mixed Responses From Tesla Salespeople 'Do Not Bode Well' For Long-Term Demand

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2018 12:27pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc: Mixed Responses From Tesla Salespeople 'Do Not Bode Well' For Long-Term Demand
Related TSLA
ICYMI: Micron, Teflon Tesla, BlueLinx Acquisition, Citron Vs. Netflix
Tesla's Stock Unaffected By Report Of Factory Downtime
Tesla: It's Just Getting Worse (Seeking Alpha)

Is demand stronger or weaker for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s vehicles? Checks and conversations point to a concerning demand outlook for Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Brad Erickson maintains a Sector Weight rating on Tesla's stock with no assigned price target.

The Thesis

Feedback from 25 Tesla sales centers across the U.S. found the Model S and Model X backlog increased from a historical norm of six to eight weeks to three months, Erickson said in a Monday note. The analyst found "evident salesperson confusion" in their responses, with the four most common answers being:

  • Tax credit scarcity.
  • A resource shift toward the Model 3.
  • A mix shift to inventory models.
  • A mix shift to right-hand drive cars.

A "confusion in responses" from Model S and Model X salespeople "does not bode well" from a longer-term demand perspective, the analyst said. 

A "small but pronounced" market for used Model 3 vehicles is popping up on Autotrader, eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and other secondary market vendors, the analyst said. While conversations with 12 sellers isn't a large enough sample size to "draw any final conclusions," the fact a used market exists could serve as the "first proxy into the real underlying strength" of the new car, Erickson said. 

"Of the 12 we talked to, seven were essentially flipping the car solely to gain the tax credit." 

Price Action

Shares of Tesla were trading lower by 1.83 percent midday Tuesday at $339.20. 

Related Links:

Tesla 'Clarifies' Elon Musk's Q4 Conference Call Statement On Production Rates

Wall Street Analysts Reflect On Tesla's Q4 Earnings

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Citic SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brad Erickson KeyBanc Capital Markets Model 3 Model SAnalyst Color Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + TSLA)

ICYMI: Micron, Teflon Tesla, BlueLinx Acquisition, Citron Vs. Netflix
Tesla's Stock Unaffected By Report Of Factory Downtime
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Costco, Netflix, Tesla And More
Morgan Stanley: Tesla Investors Have A Profit-Taking Opportunity
Elon Musk's Thoughts About China, Tariffs And Import Duties: 'Like Competing In Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes'
Gene Munster: Tesla Could Add Billions In Revenue With Ride-Sharing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.