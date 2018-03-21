ICYMI: Proteostasis Bear Call, eSports, Oracle's Q3, Roku Interview
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
What Does The Future Hold For Oracle
Following a third quarter report that underwhelmed Wall Street, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell by nearly 10 percent Tuesday. Get a sense of how sell-side analysts responded in Jayson Derrick’s “The Oracle Debate: Buy The Dip Or Abandon Ship?”
The Rise of eSports
Bill Haddad breaks down the eSports phenomenon, in “'It's Only Going To Continue To Grow': The Economics Of eSports.”
See Also: MuleSoft Spikes 20% Following Report Of Takeover Interest From Salesforce (Update)
Short Seller Strikes Again
Kerrisdale Capital revealed a new report on Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) that sent the stock tumbling. Find out more about the firm’s bearish thesis, in Wayne Duggan’s “Proteostasis Tumbles 25% After Short Seller Calls Leading Drug Candidate 'A Dud'.”
Roku Interview
An interview with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) CFO Steve Louden covers Q4, competition concerns. Read: “Roku CFO: We've Been Successfully Competing With Apple, Amazon For Years.”
Latest Ratings for PTI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Apr 2016
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage on
|Neutral
|Mar 2016
|Leerink Swann
|Initiates Coverage on
|Outperform
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Short Sellers Previews Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Interview
