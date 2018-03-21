Market Overview

ICYMI: Proteostasis Bear Call, eSports, Oracle's Q3, Roku Interview
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 6:58am   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

What Does The Future Hold For Oracle

Following a third quarter report that underwhelmed Wall Street, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell by nearly 10 percent Tuesday. Get a sense of how sell-side analysts responded in Jayson Derrick’s “The Oracle Debate: Buy The Dip Or Abandon Ship?

The Rise of eSports

Bill Haddad breaks down the eSports phenomenon, in “'It's Only Going To Continue To Grow': The Economics Of eSports.”

See Also: MuleSoft Spikes 20% Following Report Of Takeover Interest From Salesforce (Update)

Short Seller Strikes Again

Kerrisdale Capital revealed a new report on Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) that sent the stock tumbling. Find out more about the firm’s bearish thesis, in Wayne Duggan’s “Proteostasis Tumbles 25% After Short Seller Calls Leading Drug Candidate 'A Dud'.”

Roku Interview

An interview with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) CFO Steve Louden covers Q4, competition concerns. Read: “Roku CFO: We've Been Successfully Competing With Apple, Amazon For Years.”

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Short Sellers Previews Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Interview

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

