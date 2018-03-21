ICYMI: Proteostasis Bear Call, eSports, Oracle's Q3, Roku Interview

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

What Does The Future Hold For Oracle

Following a third quarter report that underwhelmed Wall Street, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell by nearly 10 percent Tuesday. Get a sense of how sell-side analysts responded in Jayson Derrick’s “The Oracle Debate: Buy The Dip Or Abandon Ship?”

The Rise of eSports

Bill Haddad breaks down the eSports phenomenon, in “'It's Only Going To Continue To Grow': The Economics Of eSports.”

Short Seller Strikes Again

Kerrisdale Capital revealed a new report on Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) that sent the stock tumbling. Find out more about the firm’s bearish thesis, in Wayne Duggan’s “Proteostasis Tumbles 25% After Short Seller Calls Leading Drug Candidate 'A Dud'.”

Roku Interview

An interview with Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) CFO Steve Louden covers Q4, competition concerns. Read: “Roku CFO: We've Been Successfully Competing With Apple, Amazon For Years.”