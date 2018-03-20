Credit Suisse Bullish On Micron Ahead Of Q2 Results, Raises Target To $70
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is scheduled to report its fiscal second quarter results after Thursday's close and investors should be buyers ahead of the print, according to Credit Suisse.
The Analyst
Credit Suisse's John Pitzer maintains an Outperform rating on Micron's stock with a price target lifted from $60 to $70.
The Thesis
Micron is expected to report $2.73 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion, which would be consistent with its pre-announcement in February, Pitzer said in a note.
DRAM revenue is expected to rise 10.5 percent quarter-over-quarter to $5.08 billion driven by a 6 percent increase in bit shipments and a 4 percent increase in average selling price, Pitzer said. It's important to note the analyst's expectations for DRAM ASPs are "modestly below broader contract pricing trends, reflecting the impact of long-term contracts." NAND revenue is expected to rise to $1.91 billion. The company likely saw an 8 percent increase in bit shipments, but a 7 percent decline in ASPs.
The company is also expected to post a gross margin of 58.1 percent with a DRAM gross margin of 64.4 percent and NAND gross margin of 47.5 percent. Operating expenditure is expected to come in at $680 million.
Looking forward to the fiscal third quarter, Micron will likely guide its revenue to be in a range of $7.5 to $7.7 billion and EPS in a range of $2.85 to $2.95. Pitzer said these estimates are "well above" the Street's estimates of $7.2 billion and $2.60 per share, but he's modeling Micron's EPS to be above $3.00.
Price Action
Shares of Micron were trading higher by 1.6 percent at $61.08.
Baird Turns Incrementally Bullish On Micron, Cites Stronger Memory Outlook
Nomura Nearly Doubles Micron Price Target, Says Semiconductor Maker Has Further Upside Ahead
Latest Ratings for MU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Mar 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Credit Suisse DRAMAnalyst Color Price Target Previews Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.