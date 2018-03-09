Neurotrope Alzheimer's Candidate Could Generate Revenue Beginning In 2024, Analyst Says
Alzheimer's drug research has a high failure rate, and symptoms of the disease start appearing long after amyloid plaques — which are responsible for interruption of cell-to-cell signal transfer — deposit on the brain.
The Analyst
Roth Capital Partners analyst Robert LeBoyer initiated coverage of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP), which is developing Bryostatin 1 to treat Alzheimer's, with a Buy rating and a $15 price target.
The Thesis
Unlike therapies that slow the progression of Alzheimer's, Neurotrope's Bryostatin-1 functions by improving the memory loss caused by the disease, LeBoyer said in a Thursday note.
The biotech company reported Phase 2 data in April 2017 that supported Bryostatin-1's mechanism of action and supplied additional information for further development and clinical use.
"While the trial provided proof-of-concept and justifies moving forward, the next trial is expected to have a larger number of patients and longer treatment period," LeBoyer said.
The new study, expected to begin in mid-to-late 2018, could be used to form a pivotal trial for FDA approval, the analyst said.
Bryostatin-1 is also being considered for Fragile-X syndrome, with clinical trials likely to begin in 2018. Bryostatin-1 has been tested for memory loss due to ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury, according to Roth Capital.
"Our valuation is based on conducting a Phase 2, a confirmatory Phase 3 and then approval of Bryostatin-1 in late 2023, with first revenues in fiscal 2024."
The Price Action
Neurotrope shares are down 55 percent over the past year.
Latest Ratings for NTRP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Roth Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2017
|Aegis Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
