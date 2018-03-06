Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: As Generic Competitors Falter, Mylan Is Worth A Shot
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2018 10:52am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: As Generic Competitors Falter, Mylan Is Worth A Shot
Related MYL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Shkreli, Gun Stocks And 'Flash Boys'
Adamis Pharma's Symjepi performs well in human factors study (Seeking Alpha)

After two years on the sidelines, Morgan Stanley is taking a more bullish bet on Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL). A Tuesday upgrade boosted Mylan's ratings ratio to 13 Buys and seven Holds.

The Rating

Analyst David Risinger raised Mylan from Equal-weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $39 to $50.

The Thesis

Notably, Mylan is now Morgan Stanley’s only Overweight generic drugs stock.

The company recently received regulatory approval for the first of 18 biosimilar candidates, and Risinger said he anticipates increasing market enthusiasm for the pipeline.

“We view Mylan as the best-positioned U.S. generics company to capitalize on biosimilars via its industry-leading partnerships with Biocon and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA),” Risinger said in a Tuesday note “Biosimilars are often high value, limited competition opportunities.”

The rest of the firm’s portfolio compares favorably with those of peers, and Risinger said he sees opportunity to gain U.S. generics market share as competitors endure instability.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) is restructuring and reducing its workforce; Sandoz Inc is selling its oral generics unit; and Apotex Inc is suffering leadership challenges, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Amid these circumstances, Risinger said he Mylan’s stock growth to accelerate from 12 percent to 24 percent in the second half of 2018, driven in part by the potential approval of generic Advair and biosimilar Neulasta.

Price Action

Mylan shares were up more than 5 percent at $43.64 in Tuesday morning trading. 

Related Links:

Teva Vs Mylan: Wells Fargo Weighs In

Mylan Sharply Lower Amid Drug Price Fixing Concerns

Latest Ratings for MYL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2018Leerink SwannInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MYL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David RisingerAnalyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNTA + MYL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Shkreli, Gun Stocks And 'Flash Boys'
Mylan Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2018
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings, PDUFA Dates And More
Stifel: Momenta Pharma's Autoimmune Pipeline Potential Makes It A Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MYL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.