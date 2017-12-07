Market Overview

Vetr Upgrades Valeant After Price Dips

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2017 4:54pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX), from 4 stars (Buy), issued two days ago, to 5 stars. Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was largely positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Share price In Valeant is back on the uptrend after dipping below $17 earlier in the week after hitting a four-month high of $17.75. The stock closed Thursday's session up, but still below that high at $17.65

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Valeant is up at $22.46, which is still below the average analyst price target of $24.58. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2 percent of users are holding VRX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for VRX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Nov 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Jul 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

