Vetr Upgrades Valeant After Price Dips
The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX), from 4 stars (Buy), issued two days ago, to 5 stars. Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was largely positive, with 80 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Share price In Valeant is back on the uptrend after dipping below $17 earlier in the week after hitting a four-month high of $17.75. The stock closed Thursday's session up, but still below that high at $17.65
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Valeant is up at $22.46, which is still below the average analyst price target of $24.58. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is a popular stock on Vetr as more than 2 percent of users are holding VRX in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for VRX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Nov 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Jul 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
