Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gene Munster: Target's Drive-Up Innovation Makes It An Amazon Competitor, M&A Opportunity

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Gene Munster: Target's Drive-Up Innovation Makes It An Amazon Competitor, M&A Opportunity
Related TGT
New Month, Same Negativity: Weakness Seems To Persist Ahead Of Powell Remarks
Q4 Retail Earnings Preview: Will The Results Reflect High Consumer Confidence?
The Next Ones Beat The Index By Almost 3% In 2017 (Seeking Alpha)
Related AMZN
Spotify To Go Public As The Media Industry Continues To Evolve
Q4 Retail Earnings Preview: Will The Results Reflect High Consumer Confidence?
Steel Tariff Worries Are Overblown - Cramer's Mad Money (3/1/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)’s integration of a drive-up service at its stores and same-day delivery model give it a brick-and-mortar edge over Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and add to the case for Target being a long-term acquisition target for Amazon, according to Loup Ventures. 

Target’s drive-up model allows customers to order items through the Target app ahead of time and pick them up at the store. 

This fast and convenient system is unique to brick-and-mortar retail stores and offers something Amazon cannot at this time, Munster said in a Thursday blog. 

“Target’s Drive Up service — leveraging assets that only brick-and-mortar can offer — is a good example of the innovation necessary to compete in retail," he said. 

Loup Ventures tested the drive-up service 10 times and found it had an average park-to-depart time of 1 minute 18 seconds.

“We are believers that Amazon will eventually buy Target, given Amazon’s interest in Target’s store count, and their shared customer demographic”.

The Shipt Acquisition

Target’s $550-million purchase of Shipt served as a strategic move to compete with Amazon Prime Now, although Target could struggle to integrate Shipt due to it being "outside of Target’s sweet spot (both strategically and geographically)," Munster said.

Related Links:

Susquehanna Upgrades Target, 'A Long-Term Survivor Of The Ongoing Retail Apocalypse'

Analyst Echoes Predictions Amazon Will Buy Retailer: 'Downtrodden Big Box, Department Store Player'

Photo by Mike Kalasnik/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2018BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2018SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gene Munster Loup Ventures ShiptAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + TGT)

New Month, Same Negativity: Weakness Seems To Persist Ahead Of Powell Remarks
Spotify To Go Public As The Media Industry Continues To Evolve
Q4 Retail Earnings Preview: Will The Results Reflect High Consumer Confidence?
William Blair: Could Amazon's Ring Acquisition Create A Smart Home Alarms Race?
Fox Sports Execs Attend 'SmackDown Live'; Here's Why That's Good News For WWE
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TGT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.