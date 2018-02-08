Market Overview

ICYMI: Snap Earnings, VIX Instruments, AMD And Nvidia
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2018 9:02am   Comments
Which Chipmaker Leads The Autonomous Driving Space?
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Snap Pops On Earnings

Does one good quarter make Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) stock worth buying? Apparently so, in Bank of America’s view. See what has the sell-side firm so bullish on the camera company and Snapchat parent in Jayson Derrick’s “Snap's Q4 Points To 'Material Multiyear Growth' Ahead, BofA Says In Upgrade.”

Related Link: Analyst: Amid Low Expectations, Investors Should Be Encouraged By Snap's Execution

One Inverse VIX Instrument To Keep Trading

Todd Shriber examines the outlook for the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSE: SVXY) in the wake of the implosion of the VelocityShares Daily Inverse XIV Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ: XIV). Check out “The ProShares Short Volatility ETF Lives To Fight Another Day.”

“Which Chipmaker Leads The Autonomous Driving Space?”

From NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), semiconductor manufacturers continue to vie for supremacy in autonomous vehicles. Get expert perspective and exclusive comments about the space, as Elizabeth Balboa reports.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Dec 2017MacquarieUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

