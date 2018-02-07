Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snap's Q4 Points To 'Material Multiyear Growth' Ahead, BofA Says In Upgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2018 9:23am   Comments
Share:
Snap's Q4 Points To 'Material Multiyear Growth' Ahead, BofA Says In Upgrade
Related SNAP
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Snap Beats, Wynn Resigns, Volatility Reigns
Stock Futures Climb Off Lows; Disney Pops, Social Media Leader Soars (Investor's Business Daily)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported after Tuesday's market close its first-ever better-than-expected quarterly earnings report since becoming a public company nearly one year ago, which turned at least one Wall Street analyst bullish on the social media company's outlook.

The Analyst

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Justin Post upgraded Snap's stock rating from Neutral to Buy with a price target boosted from $16 to $24.

The Thesis

Snap's fourth-quarter report consisted not only consisted of a top- and bottom-line beat, but total users of 187 million exceeded the Street's expectation of 184 million and monetization ramped "much better" than expected, Post said in the upgrade note. Snap's programmatic platform and stronger advertiser adoption helped the company "turn the corner" on monetization, and the company now faces "material multiyear growth," Post said, projecting five-fold growth from the current revenue per daily active users figure of $2.75.

Snap's earnings report included encouraging progress on the Creative Tool transition to programmatic, as scaling advertising around Snap usage — as opposed to Stories — was previously a big investor concern, the analyst said. 

Snap has multiple "potential engagement drivers" ahead, Post said:

  • The Winter Olympics.
  • The rollout of the app redesign.
  • A rebuild of the Android app.
  • Traction for newer features like Stories Everywhere.

Investors could view the encouraging earnings report as being "somewhat of an inflection," and could expect multiple positive upcoming events in the first quarter, according to BofA. 

Price Action

Shares of Snap were trading higher by more than 20 percent ahead of Wednesday's market open.

Related Links:

Snap Under Fire In The Headlines; Investors Shrug

The Snap Bear Filter: Wedbush Projects Below-Consensus Q4

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyUpgradesSellHold
Feb 2018SusquehannaDowngradesNeutralNegative
Feb 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America DAU Justin Post SnapChat Snapchat Monetization Snapchat StoriesAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Snap Beats, Wynn Resigns, Volatility Reigns
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Dow Futures Down 160 Points
12 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SNAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.