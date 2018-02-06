ICYMI: The Inverse VIX ETN Bloodbath

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, February 6th, 2018.

The Inverse Volatility ETN Everyone’s Talking About

Todd Shriber examines the tumble taken by VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ: XIV). Check out “It's Going To Be A Wild Day For XIV, The Credit Suisse Volatility ETN.”

Speaking of the XIV, a product of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS), turns out its precipitous decline triggered an “acceleration event.” If you’re curious to learn what means, read Wayne Duggan’s “Credit Suisse Will Liquidate The XIV Short-Term Volatility ETN.”

But the XIV isn’t the only inverse volatility fund at risk. Get the latest on the ProShares Trust II (NYSE: SVXY), VelocityShares Daily Inverse Vix Medium-Term ETN (NASDAQ: ZIV), and the UBS AG VelocityShares VIX Short Volatility Hedged ETN linked to the S&P 500 VIX Futures (NYSE: XIVH), as Wayne Duggan reports.

Oh Yeah, It’s Still Earnings Season

Cleanse your mental palate with some good old-fashioned earnings season news. Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares rose Tuesday after the company issued an improved outlook for Q2. See why KeyBanc analysts say the stock is too cheap to overlook in Jayson Derrick’s “Micron Lifts Q2 Guidance; KeyBanc Says Stock Is A Value Among Peers.”