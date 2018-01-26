Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Removes Starbucks From Conviction List, Maintains Buy Rating

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2018 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Removes Starbucks From Conviction List, Maintains Buy Rating
Related SBUX
Slowing Down? Economy Brakes Slightly In Q4 But Earnings Keep Impressing
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
Intel Lifts Futures, Nasdaq Leads; China Name Set To Break Out (Investor's Business Daily)

Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX) lost its place on Goldman Sachs' conviction list as the firm lowered its estimates for the coffee retailer. 

The Analyst 

Analyst Karen Holthouse removed Starbucks from Goldman's conviction list, but maintained a Buy rating and lowered the 12-month price target from $73 to $68.

The Thesis

The first quarter of 2018 “only contributes to a narrative of inconsistency," Holthouse said in a Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Since July 26, 2016, when Starbucks was first added to Goldman's conviction list, shares are up 3.8 percent compared with the S&P 500's 30.9-percent gain and restaurants under the firm's coverage being up 20 percent, she said. 

U.S. comp volatility, a longer-than-expected cycle of partner and digital investments and inflation in dairy and coffee prices are key risks for Starbucks, the analyst said. 

"SBUX continued to introduce or better articulate new comp challenges, including weaker holiday merchandise sales, general weakness on 'lobby' items and the loss of a typical seasonal benefit from spending holiday gift card balances," Holthouse said. 

Holiday card loads were flat year-over-year despite strong increases in the previous two years, she said. 

A “lighter version” of the rewards program launching in April could provide an inflection point by incentivizing higher spending among less frequent customers, Holthouse said, pointing to Panera’s success with a similar model.

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares of Starbucks were trading down 4.72 percent at $57.69.

Related Links:

10 Ways To Use Unwanted Gift Cards

Report: The Retailers Most Dependent On Holiday Sales

Latest Ratings for SBUX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Tigress FinancialInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2017UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Karen HolthouseAnalyst Color Downgrades Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Slowing Down? Economy Brakes Slightly In Q4 But Earnings Keep Impressing
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2018
Tax Reform Is Boosting Wages And Bonuses, But Some Corporations Are Still Cutting Jobs
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SBUX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.