Aaron's Downgraded On Valuation

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2018 3:41pm   Comments
Loop Capital turns cautious on Aaron's (Seeking Alpha)

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions and it operates through five business segments.

The Analyst

Loop Capital Markets' Anthony Chukumba analyst downgraded Aaron's from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $42.

The Thesis

Chukumba sees valuation as a main reason for the downgrade. The stock is trading close to his price target of $42, which is based on 14.7 times multiple of 2018 diluted earnings per share. The analyst has a bullish view on the company's business segment Progressive and he expects the tax reform to have a positive effect on the company.

Chukumba expects Aaron's core business to benefit from acquired former franchise SEI/Aaron's Inc.. He added that the stock has been experiencing volatility lately so he wants to wait for a better entry point.

Price Action

The stock is trading about 1 percent lower at $41.66. It's gained around 3.5 percent year to date.

Latest Ratings for AAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Loop CapitalDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2017Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformStrong Buy
Nov 2017Loop CapitalUpgradesHoldBuy

Posted-In: Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

