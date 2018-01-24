With EU Approval For Puma Biotech's Breast Cancer Drug Unlikely, Cowen Downgrades
Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) could face a setback in the launch of its breast cancer drug neratinib, as the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, relayed a "negative trend vote" after a meeting with the biotech company.
The Analyst
Cowen analyst Chris Shibutani downgraded shares of Puma Biotech from Outperform to Market Perform and reduced the price target from $128 to $68.
The Thesis
The CHMP's communication suggests EU approval is unlikely and that additional steps need to be taken in order to obtain marketing approval in the EU, Shibutani said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Shibutani expects a negative outcome from the formal CHMP vote scheduled to take place in February, but said Puma Biotech could still appeal the decision. The likelihood of a reversal of a negative decision is low in the absence of a commitment to and/or production of data from an additional clinical trial, he said.
Cowen does not project a similar negative outcome for the drug in the rest of the world, but remains cautious on the prospects, Shibutani said.
The absence of EU approval will likely make the M&A narrative more challenging for Puma, the analyst said. Cowen has modeled an EU approval and was expecting the company to rope in a partner, with the former receiving royalties on sales, he said.
Cowen is removing adjuvant sales outside the U.S. from its forecast, but leaving U.S. — including metastatic — projections intact.
The Price Action
Puma Biotech shares were up about 192 percent over the past year ahead of Tuesday's announcement.
Shares were down 28.11 pecent at $65.35 at the time of publication Wednesday morning.
Latest Ratings for PBYI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jan 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Jan 2018
|Cowen & Co.
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for PBYI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
