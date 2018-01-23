Market Overview

ICYMI: Ransomware Hits Allscripts, Trump's Tariffs, New IPOs, And Ethereum
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2018 5:11pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Talkin’ Tariffs

In exclusive comments to Benzinga, see how the Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Chairman, along with top solar analyst and First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) bull Gordon Johnson responded to new U.S. tariffs on washers and solar panels in “Whirlpool, First Solar Among The Biggest Winners From Trump Tariff Decision.”

Ethereum Strength A Boon For Semis

As did bitcoin before it, Ethereum is seen as a potential tailwind for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Find out why, in Wayne Duggan’s “Morgan Stanley Sees Ethereum's Strength Benefiting AMD, Nvidia.”

“Doctors, Patient Care Crippled By Allscripts' Ransomware Attack”

Elizabeth Balboa diagnoses the cost, in dollars and in reputation, for health care providers affected by a recent Ransomware attack. Read exclusive comments from physicians and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) itself.

IPO Market Says Yes To Drugs

Benzinga breaks down the expected initial public offerings set to hit the market this week in Elizabeth Balboa’s “9 IPOs To Debut This Week: Drugs, Drugs, And More Drugs.”

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News IPOs After-Hours Center Markets Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

