Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Hologic, Says Core Businesses Face Structural Challenges
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2018 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Hologic, Says Core Businesses Face Structural Challenges
Related HOLX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2018
Cowen: Hologic Is A Relatively Cheap Stock Overdue For Upside
Hologic prices offering of $1B of senior notes (Seeking Alpha)

Medical diagnostics products maker Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is likely to be stifled by secular growth challenges on multiple fronts, Deutsche Bank said in a Thursday note.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Leonard downgraded shares of Hologic from Buy to Neutral with a $46 price target. 

The Thesis

Many of Hologic's businesses — breast imaging, U.S. Pap, medical aesthetics — face structural challenges, Leonard said in the note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

This is despite the management's track record of resolving headwinds and the stock's discounted valuation, the analyst said.

Deutsche Bank is sounding the alarm on a projected deceleration in diagnostic, which accounted for 40 percent of 2017 sales; challenges in GYN Surgical, responsible for 14 percent of 2017 sales; and "the fickle nature and cyclicality" of the medical aesthetics business, which contributed 13 percent of 2017 sales. But the analyst said he is comfortable with the outlook for the breast imaging business, given its strong results over the last six months. 

"Further study of the issues reduces our confidence these challenges will resolve favorably, and thus we see downside to Street organic revenue growth expectations for 2018-2020," Leonard said. 

With upside to numbers unlikely, the analyst said he sees limited opportunity for stock outperformance against the backdrop of an over 20-percent run-up in the stock over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank reduced its 2019-2020 organic revenue forecasts from 4.5 percent to 4 percent, while the Street is estimating 5-percent growth.

The Price Action

Over the past year, Hologic shares are up about 10 percent.

Hologic was down 2.01 percent at $42.97 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

HTG Molecular's Deal With Merck KGaA 'Provides Further Validation' For EdgeSeq Technology

Piper Jaffray Says Quidel Shares Can Continue To Rise On The Back Of New Deal With Alere

Photo courtesy of Hologic. 

Latest Ratings for HOLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2018Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2017Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HOLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dan Leonard Deutsche Bank medicalAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOLX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2018
Cowen: Hologic Is A Relatively Cheap Stock Overdue For Upside
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2017
Hologic: Meet Goldman Sach's New 'Conviction Buy'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HOLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.