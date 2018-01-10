Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia At CES: Oppenheimer's Major Takeaways

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2018 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia At CES: Oppenheimer's Major Takeaways
Related NVDA
Investor Movement Index December Summary
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin ETFs, GoPro Downgrade, Nvidia Partners With Uber And Volkswagen
Stocks Falter In Early Trade, As Leading Chip Names Sell Off (Investor's Business Daily)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the biggest gainers in 2016 and 2017 and will be closely followed by investors throughout 2018 to determine if further gains can be seen.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer maintains a Perform rating on Nvidia's stock.

The Thesis

Schafer met with Nvidia CFO Colette Kress and IR Director Shawn Simmons at the sideline of the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show and offered the following takeaways from the discussions. The overall tone from management was a "steady as she goes outlook" as Nvidia looks to continue building on its 46 percent revenue growth over the past year.

Here are a few of his takeaways:

  • Tax reform will result in a neutral to a positive impact, but additional color will be offered during the February earnings report and conference call.
  • Nvidia's Drive Xavier SoC is expected to start production later this year.
  • Nvidia believes it has a two-year advantage versus Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Mobileye.
  • The company continues to hold a virtual monopoly in data center with its V100.
  • Opportunities in the Inference remains in the early stages but the company is working with more than 1,200 partners.
  • Management's expertise in parallel processing and AI will allow the company to "capitalize on the burgeoning" data center, AI, and autonomous driving space.

"We applaud management's execution utilizing NVDA's massive parallel processing expertise to position the company as the premier play on secular growth trends in AI and autonomous driving (and gaming)," Schafer said in a note. "That said, we see risk reward as balanced here."

Price Action

Shares of Nvidia were trading lower by more than 1.5 percent Wednesday morning, but recovered to the $222.35 area at time of publication.

Related Links:

Nvidia To Partner With Volkswagen, Uber For Self-Driving Car Technology

Mobileye's Technology Not Suited For Autonomous Driving

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Nov 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Autonomous Driving CES Colette Kress Data CenterAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + NVDA)

Intel To Up Its Game In AI And Autonomous Vehicles In CES 2018
This Value ETF Gained 22% In 2017
Investor Movement Index December Summary
Microsoft Halts Security Patch Updates For AMD Processors After PCs Fail To Reboot
The Market In 5 Minutes: Alabama, Saban Win Historic National Title, Samsung's Record Quarter, Under Armour Downgrade
Delta, Halliburton, Intel, IBB: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 9
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NVDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.