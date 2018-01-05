BofA Bets On Boyd Gaming's Growth, Potential
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced Dec. 18 that it agreed to pay Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) $575 million for its Ameristar St. Charles and Kansas City operations in Missouri and Indiana's Belterra Casino Resort and the Belterra Park property in Cincinnati.
The Analyst
Bank Of America Merrill Lynch's Shaun Kelley upgraded Boyd Gaming from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $36 to $42.
The Thesis
The analyst said he sees room for continued re-rating of Boyd Gaming Corp. driven by top-line growth that holds acceleration and recovery potential. (See Kelley's track record here.)
Boyd has potential for margin improvement driven by promotional discipline and rationalization, as well as late-cycle multiple expansion potential, Kelley said.
The company could have $50 million to $120 million of revenue and cost opportunity in its casino portfolio over the next couple of years, the BofA analyst said. Boyd's revenue upside could come from better growth in a low-supply, improving macro environment; acquisition synergies and recovery in Boyd's core Las Vegas locals portfolio.
Kelley expects that the $575-million acquisition of four properties from Pinnacle and the $281-million acquisition of Valley Forge casino could take Boyd Gaming to almost $900 million in EBITDAR and up to $4 per share of free cash flow, which means that the stock could reach the $42 price target if it its multiple holds.
The Price Action
Boyd Gaming jumped almost 5 percent Friday and has gained around 76 percent year-to-date.
Related Links:
Vegas Gaming Slumps In November, Strip Continues To See Impact From Shooting
Las Vegas Vs. Macau, By The Numbers
Latest Ratings for BYD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Hold
|Oct 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for BYD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch casinos gambling gamingAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.