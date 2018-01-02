2017 wasn't doom and gloom for the entire retail and department sector and some Wall Street analysts are ready to become less bearish on underperforming names like Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN).

The Analyst

JPMorgan's Matthew Boss upgraded Nordstrom's stock from Underweight to Neutral with a price target boosted from $33 to $50.

The Thesis

Dating back to Boss' visit with Nordstrom's management team in December 2016, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 index by 40 percent, the analyst said in a note. But now a bearish stance no longer applies and many of the cautious multi-year fundamental views are priced in to the stock.

Meanwhile, Nordstrom boasts four key points which point towards a better outlook, including:

A differentiated retail profile through a focus on services, store experiences, and technology;

Wall Street's low top-line bar appears to be achievable as the company is set to cycle the model's easiest two-year stacks in some time and recent checks hints that fourth quarter same-store sales matched or even exceeded the Street's estimates;

Margins are poised for a rebound after being cut in half over the past five years; and

President Donald Trump's corporate tax reform could give Nordstrom a 30 percent lift to its fiscal 2018 free cash flow.

Price Action

Shares of Nordstrom gained more than 4 percent to $49.41 on Tuesday.

Image Credit: GoToVan - https://www.flickr.com/photos/gotovan/20954878464, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons