Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Five Below Hits Its Stride With December Foot Traffic

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2017 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Five Below Hits Its Stride With December Foot Traffic
Related
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Analyst: Walmart, Five Below, Dollar Tree Are Holiday Retail Standouts
Nasdaq Dips As Apple Tests Support; Oil Jumps, Stitch Fix Soars (Investor's Business Daily)

Investors looking to identify a retailer with positive holiday shopping performance may want to take a closer look at Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE).

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Vincent Sinisi maintains an Equal-Weight rating on Five Below's stock with a price target raised from $54 to $58.

The Thesis

Five Below's performance during Black Friday was mostly in-line versus last year's performance based on Sinisi's store checks, the analyst said in a research report. (See Sinisi's track record

But similar store checks throughout December found "considerable build" throughout the month, including the all-important two-week period leading up to Christmas.

Following the analyst's favorable store checks, the retailer is expected to post a fourth-quarter comp increase of 7 percent, above a prior estimate of 5 percent and management's own guidance of 4 to 6 percent.

Five Below has historically outperformed when there is strong demand for at least one highly trending item like fidget spinners, Sinisi said. No one such item existed this year, but the retailer nevertheless benefited from "broad-based product strength," he said. 

Five Below is expected to present at the ICR Conference Monday, Jan. 8.

"We would not be surprised to hear a [Q4] update from management ahead of ICR, likely in early January," Sinisi said. 

Price Action

Shares of Five Below are up nearly 70 percent since the start of 2017 and were trading up slightly Wednesday morning at $67.80.

Related Links:

Five Below's Q3 Proves There's Life After Fidget Spinners

Analyst: Walmart, Five Below, Dollar Tree Are Holiday Retail Standouts

Photo by Ildar Sagdejev/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for FIVE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017BuckinghamMaintainsBuyBuy
Dec 2017UBSMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Dec 2017Gordon HaskettDowngradesAccumulateHold

View More Analyst Ratings for FIVE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Fidget Spinner Morgan Stanley retailers Vincent SinisiAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIVE)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Analyst: Walmart, Five Below, Dollar Tree Are Holiday Retail Standouts
Five Below's Q3 Proves There's Life After Fidget Spinners
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FIVE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.